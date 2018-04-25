Tigers' Daniel Norris: Expected to start Sunday

Norris is currently scheduled to start Sunday in Baltimore, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

With a doubleheader Wednesday, the Tigers are scheduled to play six games in five days, so they'll need to turn to their swingman for a spot start. Norris has a 4.91 ERA through 11 innings so far this season, though his 3.45 FIP suggests that he deserves better. He's walking too many batters (11.8 percent), but his 27.5 percent strikeout rate and 46.7 percent groundball rate are each well above his career averages.