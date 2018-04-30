Tigers' Daniel Norris: Expects to miss 8-to-12 weeks

Norris will undergo a procedure to remove pressure from his injured groin, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Jason Beck of MLB.com also noted that the procedure typically requires an 8-to-12 week recovery period. Norris is expected to be placed on the 60-day disabled list soon, presumably to allow for another arm to be added to the 40-man roster until he's healthy. This timeline makes it seem like late June is the earliest he'll be back in action, though things should become clearer as he actually ramps up his activity.