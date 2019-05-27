Tigers' Daniel Norris: Falls to 2-3

Norris (2-3) tossed 5.2 innings Monday, yielding four runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks in the loss to Baltimore. He struck out five and took the loss.

Things started poorly for Norris right from the start, allowing a two-run blast to Renato Nunez in the first inning. He did drop his ERA slightly, though, from 4.30 to 4.18 across 51.2 frames. He'll try to get back to a .500 record in a tough road start against the Braves on Sunday.