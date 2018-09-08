Tigers' Daniel Norris: Fans seven in no-decision against Cards
Norris didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over five innings while striking out seven.
The southpaw had little difficulty with the rest of the St. Louis lineup, but Marcell Ozuna took him deep twice to keep Norris from winning his first game of the year. He'll face a tough task in his next start Wednesday at home against the Astros.
