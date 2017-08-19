Tigers' Daniel Norris: Feels good after first rehab start
Norris said he felt healthy after his first rehab start Wednesday in which he allowed four runs on six hits over two innings, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
While the results weren't great, Norris said he felt good physically after the outing. "I was a little bit rusty but the big thing was I felt healthy," Norris said. "Being rusty, I think that was to be expected. I hadn't really faced batters in close to a month. But in the second inning I felt a lot better [and] more free and easy." The left-hander followed the rehab start with a bullpen session Friday, and he's expected to make two more rehab starts before rejoining the big-league club.
