Tigers' Daniel Norris: Feels great after bullpen
Norris (groin) said he felt great after throwing a 40-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
This is encouraging news, as Norris continues to work his way back from a groin injury that has kept him sidelined since early July. Tuesday marked his second successful bullpen three days, and he was able to get up and down twice with no issues. The Tigers haven't announced the next step in his recovery, but the 24-year-old appears to be inching closer to a rehab assignment.
