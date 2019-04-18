Tigers' Daniel Norris: First start coming Saturday

Norris will join the Detroit rotation for his first start Saturday against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Norris was appointed to the rotation nearly two weeks ago, after Matt Moore landed on the injured list with a knee injury that ultimately required season-ending surgery. Due to multiple off-days in the Tigers' schedule since that time, the team has been able to get by with a four-man rotation, but there will finally be a need for another starter this weekend. Norris has attempted to stay sharp by working out of the bullpen, with the lefty most recently covering three innings Sunday in Minnesota. He may not be ready to handle a normal starter's workload in his first turn through the rotation, but Norris shouldn't face any restrictions with his pitch count thereafter.