Tigers' Daniel Norris: Gets nearly $3 million

Norris and the Tigers agreed to a one-year, $2.96 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Norris will more than double his $1.28 million salary from 2019. He didn't exactly have a great year, posting a 4.49 ERA in 29 starts and three relief appearances, though that ERA still represented his best mark since 2016.

