Tigers' Daniel Norris: Gets rocked Monday
Norris allowed four runs on six hits across two innings of work in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. He struck out two.
It was a rough first start of the spring for Norris, but with little competition around him in Detroit, the lefty should have a pretty firm grip on a rotation spot regardless of how he looks in camp. Norris did have a decent 2019 campaign (4.49 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 125 strikeouts in 144.1 innings), but his inability to go deep into games limits his fantasy appeal.
