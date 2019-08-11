Tigers' Daniel Norris: Gives up four runs in loss
Norris (3-10) gave up four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four through three innings to take the loss against the Royals on Sunday.
Norris was hit hard in the first three innings, allowing two solo home runs in the first inning and allowed another two-run shot in the third frame. With Norris nearing an innings limit, this could be the way he is used for the remainder of the season. The 26-year-old has a 4.94 ERA with 102 strikeouts through 21 starts this season. Norris will make his next start Saturday against the Rays at Tropicana Field, although it will likely be abbreviated.
