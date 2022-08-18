Norris allowed just one run on four hits across five innings but did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Guardians. He walked two and struck out four.

Norris arguably had his best outing of the year, going a season-high five innings and putting the Tigers in a position to win. The lefty left the game with his team up 3-1, but the bullpen imploded to allow seven runs in three innings, and Cleveland prevailed 8-4. Norris still has a high 5.45 ERA, though he's allowed just one run across 9.2 innings in his last two appearances. With Eduardo Rodriguez (personal) on track to return from the restricted list Sunday, Norris could get bumped from the rotation, but he might stick in a long-relief role.