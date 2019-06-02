Tigers' Daniel Norris: Handed another loss

Norris (2-4) took the loss Saturday against the Braves by allowing six runs (five earned) across 5.1 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Norris kept Atlanta off the board for the first three frames, but then allowed two runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The 26-year-old will carry a 4.58 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 42:15 K:BB into Thursday's start versus the Rays.