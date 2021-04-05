Norris (0-1) allowed four earned runs on four hits across 1.2 innings to take the loss in Sunday's game against Cleveland. He struck out one.

Norris came on in the sixth inning and allowed an inherited runner to score to make it 3-2 in favor of Detroit, but the lefty really ran into trouble in the seventh. He started the frame by allowing three straight hits and two runs, then was tagged for a two-run home run by Jordan Luplow with one out that made it 6-3 in favor of Cleveland. Norris was effective in long relief for the Tigers last season, posting a 3.25 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 27.2 innings, so he should be able to bounce back from the rough outing.