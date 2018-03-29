Tigers' Daniel Norris: In line for Tuesday start
Norris is expected to make his first start April 3 against the Royals after Thursday's season opener versus the Pirates was rained out, forcing the team to tweak its pitching schedule, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Since Friday was initially slated to be an off day in Detroit's schedule before the postponement pushed the season opener back a day, there was some thought that the Tigers might wait until April 4 -- when a fifth starter would first be needed --- to turn to Norris. However, with the postponement ensuring the Tigers play seven games in as many days to begin the season, Norris now looks locked in for the second game of Detroit's series with Kansas City.
