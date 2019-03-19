Tigers' Daniel Norris: In mix for rotation spot

Norris is in the mix for the Tigers' final rotation spot, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Michael Fulmer is expected to miss the entire season after being recommended for Tommy John surgery, leaving the Tigers with an open spot in their rotation. Norris, who has started 39 games for the Tigers over the last three seasons, is a leading candidate to fill that void, as is Spencer Turnbull. The southpaw hasn't done much to boost his case for the job this spring, evidenced by his 5.06 ERA and 9:6 K:BB through 10.2 innings (compared to Turnbull's 2.70 ERA and 8:1 K:BB through 10 frames).