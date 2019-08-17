Tigers' Daniel Norris: Kicks off combined shutout

Norris didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rays, giving up one hits and two walks over three scoreless innings while striking out two.

The Tigers have indicated that Norris and Drew VerHagen -- who followed the lefty with five scoreless innings of his own -- will work in tandem the rest of the season, and the strategy paid dividends in this one. Norris will take a 4.82 ERA into his next start Wednesday in Houston, but don't expect him to last long enough to qualify for a win even if he does pitch well again.