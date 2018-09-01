Tigers' Daniel Norris: Leaves start with cramps
Norris exited Saturday's start against the Yankees with left calf cramping.
Norris allowed two runs over 4.1 innings and struck out seven prior to leaving the game, and was tagged with the loss. All things considered, the reason for his removal being cramps is good news as he was making his first start since recovering from a groin injury that sidelined him since April. The 25-year-old's next turn in the rotation comes next Friday against the Cardinals, and should be considered day-to-day.
