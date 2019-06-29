Tigers' Daniel Norris: Leaves with groin cramping
Norris' left Friday's start against the Nationals with groin cramping in addition to a finger injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
There was a picture circulating of a trail of blood running down Norris' left thumb, but he also suffered a groin injury during a collision at first base early in the game. He gave up two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three in five innings (77 pitches). Consider him questionable for his scheduled start Wednesday against the White Sox.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal