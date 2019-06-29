Tigers' Daniel Norris: Leaves with groin cramping

Norris' left Friday's start against the Nationals with groin cramping in addition to a finger injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

There was a picture circulating of a trail of blood running down Norris' left thumb, but he also suffered a groin injury during a collision at first base early in the game. He gave up two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three in five innings (77 pitches). Consider him questionable for his scheduled start Wednesday against the White Sox.