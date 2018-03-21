Tigers' Daniel Norris: Likely to begin year in rotation

With Mike Fiers likely to begin the season on the disabled list, Norris stands a good chance of being the Tigers' No. 5 starter, George Sipple of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Tigers added veterans Fiers and Francisco Liriano in the offseason, and it was thought that those acquisitions would squeeze Norris out of the rotation to begin the year. But with Fiers dealing with back tightness, the door is open for Norris. And with Fiers posting a 5.22 ERA last season and giving up 12 runs in 11.1 innings this spring, Norris could hold onto the job if he performs well in the early going. He struggled to a 5.31 ERA last season in 101.2 innings, but the 24-year-old lefty does have the talent to take a jump this season.