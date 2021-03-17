Norris will likely fill a long relief role for the Tigers this season, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

After dealing with injuries the past few seasons and a bout with COVID-19 in 2020, Norris settled in as a primary pitcher last year, posting a 2.77 ERA across 13 multi-inning relief appearances. A similar role seems to be on tap for the lefty in 2021, which curtails his fantasy appeal but could make him a solid real-life option for the Tigers, especially as they look to monitor the workloads of starters such as Michael Fulmer, Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal.