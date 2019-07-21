Tigers' Daniel Norris: Limited to four frames
Norris allowed one run on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts across four innings during a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Saturday.
The left-hander threw only 58 pitches in four frames, but departed because of an innings limit the Tigers are now going to impose on him. Norris threw only 56 innings last season and is already over 100 frames this season. The 26-year-old has struggled this season to the tune of 2-8 with a 5.02 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 100.1 innings, so he didn't have much value anyway, but this innings limit will destroy any fantasy value Norris has left. He is expected to be on the mound again Friday at the Mariners.
