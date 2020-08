Norris will pitch out of the bullpen going forward, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Norris' start to the season was delayed due to COVID-19, and he looked poor in his lone appearance, giving up two runs while allowing six baserunners and recording just five outs in a start against the Reds on Sunday. He's expected to be used in a piggyback role with Michael Fulmer for now, with Tyler Alexander taking his spot in the rotation.