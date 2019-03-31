Tigers' Daniel Norris: Makes 2019 debut Saturday

Norris pitched 2.1 scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays. He allowed two hits and two walks, and did not register a strikeout.

Norris came out for the sixth inning in relief of Spencer Turnbull, who beat him out this spring for the No. 5 spot in the rotation. Norris could wrestle away that starting role at some point if Turnbull struggles, but for now the lefty will have to settle for long relief appearances, which keeps him mostly off the fantasy radar.