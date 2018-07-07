Tigers' Daniel Norris: May not return in 2018
Norris (groin) has resumed throwing after a minor setback, but may not return to the majors before the end of the year, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports
The Tigers aren't counting on Norris returning, but manager Ron Gardenhire said, "That doesn't mean it can't happen. He's got plenty of time." Norris will have to prove not only his health but also his effectiveness, as he recorded a 5.87 ERA in 15.1 innings this season after struggling to a 5.31 ERA last year.
