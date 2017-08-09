Tigers' Daniel Norris: May toss simulated game Friday
Norris (groin) could pitch a simulated game Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Norris was able to toss a successful 40-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and may be ready to take on a simulated game in the coming days. A minor-league rehab assignment will likely follow before he's ready to rejoin the Tigers' big-league rotation.
