Norris (0-2) allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits and two walks in one inning. He took the loss in extra innings versus Seattle on Wednesday.

Norris was on the mound for all of Seattle's five-run rally in the top of the 11th, and Detroit wasn't able to cover the damage. It's been a difficult year for the southpaw, who has a 6.65 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB across 23 innings. He's added five holds and two blown saves, but his inconsistent pitching will likely keep him from earning more high-leverage work.