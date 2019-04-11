Tigers' Daniel Norris: Misses start after postponement
Norris won't make his scheduled start Friday against the Twins after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Norris had been in line to make his first start of the season in place of the injured Matt Moore (knee), but the postponement will allow the Tigers to reset their rotation. According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the Tigers now intend to start Tyson Ross and Jordan Zimmermann for the final two games of the series Saturday and Sunday, respectively, when both pitchers will be available on their normal four days' rest. Norris, meanwhile, will work in the bullpen for the short term before the Tigers require a fifth starter April 20 against the White Sox.
