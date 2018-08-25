Tigers' Daniel Norris: Moves rehab to Triple-A
Norris (groin) will start Sunday for Triple-A Toledo, Brian Buckey of The Toledo Blade reports.
Norris will advance to Triple-A after making his last rehab start at High-A Lakeland, where he tossed three innings and surrendered one run while punching out four. He appears to be nearing a return from the shelf after missing significant time due to a strained left groin. If all goes well, Norris could be activated from the disabled list sometime in September.
