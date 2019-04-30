Tigers' Daniel Norris: Moves up in pitching schedule
Norris is slated to make his next start Wednesday against the Phillies in Philadelphia.
Detroit initially had Tyson Ross and Spencer Turnbull in line to start the two games in Philadelphia, but those plans were nixed when Ross was placed on the paternity list Tuesday. Turnbull will now move up a day to pitch Tuesday, while Norris moves up two days in the schedule and loses out on a home outing against the Royals in the process. It's a big downgrade from a matchup standpoint for Norris, who would have been a fairly shaky streaming option even if he picked up the home start this week.
