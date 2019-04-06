Tigers' Daniel Norris: Moving into rotation

Norris will move into the rotation while Matt Moore (knee) is on the injured list, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The extent of Moore's knee sprain is not yet clear, so it remains to be seen whether Norris is line for one start or several. So far this season, he's made two long-relief appearances, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories