Tigers' Daniel Norris: Nearing innings limit

Norris could piggy-back starts with Drew VerHagen to close the season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Norris has thrown 117.1 frames, his highest mark since the 2016 season. As a result, he is approaching his innings limit and the team is looking for a way to closely monitor his workload. Norris has managed a 4.76 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 98 strikeouts for the campaign.