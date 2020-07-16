Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire told MLB Network Radio on Thursday that he expects Norris (illness) to rejoin the team for workouts this weekend or early next week, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Norris hasn't been present at the Tigers' summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19 during the intake process and subsequently landing on the injured list. The southpaw looks like he'll be on track to rejoin the Tigers before their season begins July 24, but because of the lack of training time he had beforehand, he'll presumably be excluded from the 30-man Opening Day roster. Once Norris has been able to build up his arm through bullpen sessions and simulated games, he could be a candidate to fill the No. 5 spot in the rotation.