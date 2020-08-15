Norris will no longer be the team's primary pitcher Sunday against Cleveland as the Tigers announced Saturday that Tyler Alexander will assume that role instead, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Norris had worked as the primary pitcher behind Michael Fulmer last Monday and was effective, throwing two shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out two batters. However, he made a relief appearance Friday which may have impacted Manager Ron Gardenhire's decision to use him on short rest. It's unclear what's in store for Norris in terms of how he may be used moving forward. The Tigers have a lot of questions in their rotation that need to be answered in the coming days so surely an update will be provided in the near future.