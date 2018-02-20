Tigers' Daniel Norris: No concerns about groin
Norris missed the Tigers' first full-squad workout of the spring Monday in order to receive a checkup in Philadelphia for the groin injury that hampered him for much of the 2017 season, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. The left-hander received a clean bill of health and was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday.
Despite missing a large portion of the second half with a strained groin, Norris finished the season on the field and stressed that he didn't have any renewed pain this offseason, suggesting his doctor visit Monday was merely precautionary. Norris added that he went through a training program to strengthen his groin during the offseason, which he hopes will help him avoid the disabled list and result in more start-to-start consistency. The 24-year-old looks to have an early line on one of the openings at the back of the Tigers' rotation but will probably need to produce during the regular season before he can be rostered with any confidence in most mixed leagues.
