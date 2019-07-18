Tigers' Daniel Norris: On innings limit

Norris will eventually hit an innings limit at some point in the second half, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Manager Ron Gardenhire didn't give a specific date or innings target, but the Tigers have little reason to push their young arms in a season in which they aren't close to competing for a playoff berth. Norris threw just 56 innings last season and 115.2 in 2017. He's thrown 96.1 already this year.