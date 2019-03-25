Tigers' Daniel Norris: Opening in relief role
Norris will open the season in a long-relief role, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Norris couldn't win a rotation spot even after Michael Fulmer was ruled out for the year due to Tommy John surgery, as Spencer Turnbull outperformed him over the course of the spring. Norris will remain on the big-league roster and could be the first pitcher called on when the Tigers need a spot starter.
