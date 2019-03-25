Tigers' Daniel Norris: Opening in relief role

Norris will open the season in a long-relief role, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Norris couldn't win a rotation spot even after Michael Fulmer was ruled out for the year due to Tommy John surgery, as Spencer Turnbull outperformed him over the course of the spring. Norris will remain on the big-league roster and could be the first pitcher called on when the Tigers need a spot starter.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...