Tigers' Daniel Norris: Pitches scoreless relief inning Sunday

Norris pitched a perfect inning of relief in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Norris was shifted to the bullpen at the beginning of September, and he struggled in his first relief outing last Sunday, giving up two earned runs without recording an out. The Tigers still view the 24-year-old as a starter long-term, but it would benefit Norris to pitch well in relief the rest of this season as he looks to earn a rotation spot in 2018.