Tigers' Daniel Norris: Pitches three innings of relief
Norris allowed one run on six hits across three innings of relief work in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Twins. He struck out two and did not walk anyone.
Norris came on in the fourth inning for an ineffective Jordan Zimmermann, and the lefty was able to keep the Twins off the board for three innings. However, Norris allowed a solo home run to Eddie Rosario to begin the seventh, then got the hook. The 25-year-old was in line to grab a spot start Friday but the game was postponed due to inclement weather, and Norris should continue serving in a long-relief role for the Tigers, which limits his fantasy appeal.
