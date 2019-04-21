Tigers' Daniel Norris: Pitches well in first start

Norris (1-0) struck out six over five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and a walk to earn the win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Making his first start of the season, Norris kept the White Sox off balance all day, and he fired 56 of his 79 pitches for strikes in an efficient outing. With Matt Moore (knee) out for the season, Norris should stick in the rotation for the time being. The lefty is lined up to face the White Sox again on the road next Friday.