Tigers' Daniel Norris: Pitches well in first start
Norris (1-0) struck out six over five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and a walk to earn the win over the White Sox on Sunday.
Making his first start of the season, Norris kept the White Sox off balance all day, and he fired 56 of his 79 pitches for strikes in an efficient outing. With Matt Moore (knee) out for the season, Norris should stick in the rotation for the time being. The lefty is lined up to face the White Sox again on the road next Friday.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Set to start Sunday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: White Sox-Tigers postponed•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: First start coming Saturday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Pitches three innings of relief•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Misses start after postponement•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Moving into rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start