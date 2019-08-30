Tigers' Daniel Norris: Pitches well in limited work
Norris (3-11) allowed one run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts across three innings while taking a loss against the Indians on Thursday.
The 26-year-old was expected to pitch about three frames, as the Tigers have rolled back his workload. He responded well to that plan Thursday, but the Tigers offense mustered nothing against Mike Clevinger and the Indians pitching staff, so he still took the loss. Norris has allowed one run over his last nine innings, but that's over three starts; as long as he's limited to three frames, his fantasy value is obviously capped. Norris owns a 4.66 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 129.1 innings this season. His turn will come up again Tuesday at the Royals.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Set for another short outing•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Solid again in abbreviated start•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Kicks off combined shutout•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Gives up four runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Nearing innings limit•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Takes ninth loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...