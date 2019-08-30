Tigers' Daniel Norris: Pitches well in limited work

Norris (3-11) allowed one run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts across three innings while taking a loss against the Indians on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was expected to pitch about three frames, as the Tigers have rolled back his workload. He responded well to that plan Thursday, but the Tigers offense mustered nothing against Mike Clevinger and the Indians pitching staff, so he still took the loss. Norris has allowed one run over his last nine innings, but that's over three starts; as long as he's limited to three frames, his fantasy value is obviously capped. Norris owns a 4.66 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 129.1 innings this season. His turn will come up again Tuesday at the Royals.