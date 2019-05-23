Tigers' Daniel Norris: Pitches well in no-decision
Norris allowed just two runs over six innings but did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Marlins. He gave up six hits and no walks, while striking out five.
This was a step in the right direction for Norris, who coughed up six runs on seven hits across 5.1 innings in his last start. The lefty has been a bit up and down this season, and he now has a 4.30 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB through 46 innings. Norris will look to build on this positive outing his next time out, which is scheduled for Monday against the Orioles on the road.
More News
-
