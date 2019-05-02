Tigers' Daniel Norris: Pitches well in no-decision
Norris allowed just a single run over five innings but did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Phillies. He gave up five hits and a walk, while striking out four.
Norris was good for the Tigers, though his offensive mates couldn't get much going against Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola, forcing Norris to leave the game trailing 1-0. The lefty only threw 64 pitches in this one as he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the sixth inning as Detroit tied the game up. Norris will carry a solid 3.47 ERA into his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Angels.
