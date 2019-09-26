Tigers' Daniel Norris: Pitches well in short start

Norris pitched three scoreless innings and did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Twins. He allowed just two hits and struck out five.

That's now nine straight starts of exactly three innings for Norris, as the team has made a conscious effort to limit the lefty's workload. Norris has actually pitched pretty well in this role with a 3.33 ERA and 27 strikeouts across the 27 innings. For the season, the 26-year-old has now logged a career-high 144.1 innings, and at this point, he's not scheduled to make any more starts.