Tigers' Daniel Norris: Pitches well in win

Norris (1-0) tossed five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and a walk to earn the win Sunday against the White Sox. He struck out six.

Making his first start of the season, Norris kept the Chicago hitters off balance all day, and he fired 56 of his 79 pitches for strikes in an efficient outing. With Matt Moore (knee) out for the season, Norris should stick in the rotation for the time being. The lefty is lined up to face the White Sox again on the road Friday in his next start.