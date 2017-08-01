Tigers' Daniel Norris: Plays catch Tuesday
Norris (groin) played catch from 120 feet Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
This is encouraging news, and if all goes well, Norris is hoping to toss a bullpen sometime during Detroit's current road trip. He'll still need to get a couple rehab appearances under his belt before returning to the rotation, so it doesn't look like he'll be ready to return until the second half of August.
