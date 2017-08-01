Tigers' Daniel Norris: Plays catch Tuesday

Norris (groin) played catch from 120 feet Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

This is encouraging news, and if all goes well, Norris is hoping to toss a bullpen sometime during Detroit's current road trip. He'll still need to get a couple rehab appearances under his belt before returning to the rotation, so it doesn't look like he'll be ready to return until the second half of August.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast