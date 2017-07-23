Tigers' Daniel Norris: Re-injures groin in Sunday's rehab start

Norris was pulled from Sunday's rehab start with Triple-A Toledo after re-injuring his groin, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Norris was hooked from Sunday's contest after 32 pitches, and now it's clear why. The left-hander will stop his rehab assignment in order to return to Detroit for further medical treatment. It's unclear how severe this setback is, but more information on his status should become available once doctors have a chance to examine him.