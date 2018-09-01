Tigers' Daniel Norris: Reinstated from DL ahead of start
Norris (groin) was activated from the disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Yankees.
As expected, Norris will return to the Tigers' starting rotation after spending the past four months on the shelf with a groin injury. The southpaw made five appearances with the big club before landing on the shelf (two starts), compiling a 5.87 ERA and 18:9 K:BB across 15.1 innings. Norris faces a tough Yankees team in his first game back.
