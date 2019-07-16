Tigers' Daniel Norris: Rocked for five runs

Norris allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out eight batters and taking the no-decision in the loss to Cleveland.

Norris got tagged for two home runs in this one, including a two-run shot from Mike Freeman in the second inning. Over his last four outings, the 26-year-old has been drilled for 19 runs in just 22.2 innings of work, raising his season ERA from 4.40 to 5.14 in the process. Still looking for his first win since May, Norris will face the Blue Jays at home Saturday.