Tigers' Daniel Norris: Rocked for five runs
Norris allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out eight batters and taking the no-decision in the loss to Cleveland.
Norris got tagged for two home runs in this one, including a two-run shot from Mike Freeman in the second inning. Over his last four outings, the 26-year-old has been drilled for 19 runs in just 22.2 innings of work, raising his season ERA from 4.40 to 5.14 in the process. Still looking for his first win since May, Norris will face the Blue Jays at home Saturday.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Continuing to struggle•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Cleared to start Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Leaves with groin cramping•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Exits with finger injury•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Tagged for six runs Sunday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Settles for no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...