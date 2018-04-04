Tigers' Daniel Norris: Scheduled start against Royals postponed
Norris will not take the hill against Kansas City on Wednesday since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Norris will have to wait a bit longer to make his first appearance of the 2018 regular season, as the Tigers are the victims of another bout of bad weather in the Midwest. The 24-year-old could wind up being skipped in the rotation altogether, with Jordan Zimmermann, Michael Fulmer and Francisco Liriano scheduled to pitch in this weekend's series against the White Sox. Expect a definitive answer in the coming hours. Wednesday's scheduled game versus Kansas City will be made up April 20 as part of a doubleheader.
