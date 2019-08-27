Tigers' Daniel Norris: Set for another short outing

Norris is slated to make what will likely be an abbreviated start Thursday against the Indians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Since Norris hadn't found much success in a traditional starting role this season, the Tigers have taken the "piggyback" approach to his last three turns through the rotation. Norris has been pulled after three innings in each of those turns, posting a 4.00 ERA and 1.22 WHIP during that stretch. Another three-inning outing presumably awaits Norris this week, with Drew VerHagen slated to work in long relief once the southpaw exits.